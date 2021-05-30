‘Old dogs’ and ‘Young pups’ lead ‘Hoos to NCAA Tournament finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will be playing in the national championship game for the 11th time in program history on Monday, and they’ll be taking on a familiar foe: The University of Maryland.
UVA has won 14 of the last 19 meetings against their former ACC rivals, including one in the 2011 National Championship Game.
Maryland is a perfect 15-0 this season, and the ‘Hoos watched the Terps dismantle Duke 14-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.
“It was an impressive win,” says senior attackman Matt Moore. “They were flying around. They’re a really athletic team, and we’re looking to match that. They’re an athletic team, with big defenders. We’re looking forward to the challenge of matching that, and even going further.”
The Cavaliers will be relying on their championship experience.
UVA is the last team to win the title, as there was no tournament in 2020, due to the pandemic.
Senior midfielder John Fox says, “It’s been a really cool opportunity, for all of us. We got a bunch of guys who have been here before, which really helps. It’s obviously a little different from a normal game week, there’s a lot of stuff going on. I think for us older guys, we’ve been here, and we’ve been able to keep things focused, and help guys enjoy it, but stay focused on our goal.”
Head coach Lars Tiffany adds, “I’m seeing some poise and experience coming from the older dogs, the older guys, but these young pups, they’re flying around making plays too. There’s definitely a benefit to having been here before, but I’m also really enjoying seeing new faces, and new men, step up and make plays.”
STAB alum Connor Shellenberger has ten goals and eight assists in his first three postseason games.
Virginia and Maryland will face off in the championship match on Monday at one o’clock in Connecticut.
