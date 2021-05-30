JMU Softball beats Missouri 7-2; Advances to Women’s College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history, as the Dukes defeated Missouri 7-2 in Game Three of their Super Regional on Sunday in Columbia.
JMU took its first lead of the game with two runs in the 5th inning, and they blew it open with four runs in the top of the 7th.
Odicci Alexander pitched a complete game for James Madison, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
Logan Newton went 3-for-4 at the plate, with an RBI and two runs scored.
James Madison improves to 39-2 overall this season.
The Dukes will begin play in the CWS on Thursday against top-seed Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.
