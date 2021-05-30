Better Weather for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drier weather is moving back into the region. Some clearing will continue overnight. Along with chilly late May low temperatures.
Memorial Day weather is looking great! Mainly sunny, a few fair weather clouds and milder conditions in the afternoon.
A typical early June weather pattern will set in for the first week of the new month. Highs in the lower 80s with our next best shower and thunderstorm chances returning Thursday and Friday.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
Monday night: A fair sky with lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a shower and thunderstorm around. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s. Keep checking back for updates.
