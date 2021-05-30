ACAC looking to hire summer employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer programming is available for all of Albemarle County Public School’s elementary schools this summer through ACAC.
To meet the high demand, ACAC is looking to hire around 60 summer employees.
The club says it wants to hire people who enjoy being around kids and have a passion for serving others in the community.
“The summer program will be focused on getting kids active again following the pandemic,” ACAC’s Director of Learning and Development Courtney Valladares said. “I think this is a critical step to kind of moving them in the direction of what we remember as normal and that is interacting and seeing each other, playing with each other, and moving around and just having fun.”
The camp runs from July 6 until July 30 from 11:30 to 5:30 every day.
Click here for a link to the application.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.