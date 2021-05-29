Veritas Vineyards and Winery prepping for wedding surge this year

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Wedding venues across Central Virginia are gearing up for a busy season this year.
Venues like Veritas Vineyards and Winery are prepping for their space to be packed.
Now that masks and social distancing guidelines are relaxed, Veritas can host ceremonies at full capacity and vaccinated guests do not have to wear masks.
Not only is the venue working to host bookings rescheduled from last year during the pandemic, now they’re seeing a spike in couples hoping to tie the knot this year. Dates from August through October are completely booked, and many couples may have to wait until 2022 or later.
Veritas Event Manager Emily Clemenson said couples need to act fast to secure their spot.
“Go ahead and book your date and venue, even if you’re not interested in getting married until 2022, because a lot of couples are thinking the same thing and are booking further in advance than we normally are,” Clemenson said. “So even 2022 is pretty full already so I would say, go ahead, if there’s a venue you love or a vendor you love, go ahead and book that person or that place and get your date nailed down, maybe sooner that you would anticipate doing that.”
Clemenson said even though the venue is slammed with weddings well into next year, she’s happy it’s able to offer in-person ceremonies again.
