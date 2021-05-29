UVA men’s lax beats UNC 12-11; Advances to NCAA Championship Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will have a chance to defend its 2019 national championship, as the Cavaliers defeated North Carolina 12-11 in the Final Four on Saturday in Connecticut.
UVA took control of the match with a six-nothing run in the 2nd quarter, and they led 9-4 at halftime.
The ‘Hoos were up 12-8 after three quarters, and held on for the victory, despite not scoring in the final quarter.
Saint Anne’s-Belfield alum Connor Shellenberger led Virginia with two goals and four assists.
“It truly means everything,” says Shellenberger. “It’s why you put so many hours in during the fall as a team, and you do all the extra things that you do. It’s our dream. Everyone on this team. We compete for this reason. To have a chance to compete for a championship on Monday, it’s why we’re all here.”
Virginia will take on Maryland in the national; championship game on Monday at one o’clock in East Hartford, Connecticut.
