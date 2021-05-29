UVA baseball falls 4-2 against Duke in ACC Tournament Semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team lost 4-2 against Duke in semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Saturday in Charlotte, NC.
The Cavaliers were playing in the semifinal round for the first time since winning the tournament championship in 2011.
The Blue Devils got off to the fast start, as leadoff batter Joey Loperfido homered in the 1st inning and the 3rd innng.
Former Miller School star Ethan Murray followed Loperfido’s second home run with a solo shot of his own, and Duke led 3-0.
Virginia got on the board with a solo home run from Alex Tappen in the bottom of the inning, and they got on more in the 5th, but the ‘Hoos could never take the lead.
Duke has won eleven games in a row, and they will play in the tournament championship game for the first time in program history.
The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday at noon.
