Unseasonably Cool This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet and unsettled conditions to start the Memorial Day Weekend and temperatures to cool down. A storm system moving over the Mid-Atlantic will remain near the coast this weekend. This will keep us cloudy, cool with periods of rain. Temperatures on Saturday morning in the low 60s, will fall into the 50s, with northeast winds and showers around. While Sunday morning is likely wet, we look to remain cloudy during the afternoon with a lingering shower. Continued cool with highs only in the upper 50s for most. About 20 degrees below average for the end of May!
May not like the timing, but the rain is beneficial and it has been a very dry month. Rain through the weekend near one inch to an inch and a half for many. Memorial Day Monday is looking much better, with the return of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will warm next week, with some more scattered showers and storms returning.
Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend.
Saturday: Cloudy, areas of fog, cool with rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Cloudy with some rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Still some showers at times. Highs only in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Pleasant Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Scattered shower/thunder risk. Partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s. Lows around 60.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers/storms. Highs low 80s.
