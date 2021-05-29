Unseasonably Cool This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet and unsettled conditions to start the Memorial Day Weekend and temperatures to cool down. A storm system moving over the Mid-Atlantic will remain near the coast this weekend. This will keep us cloudy, cool with periods of rain. Temperatures on Saturday morning in the low 60s, will fall into the 50s, with northeast winds and showers around. While Sunday morning is likely wet, we look to remain cloudy during the afternoon with a lingering shower. Continued cool with highs only in the upper 50s for most. About 20 degrees below average for the end of May!