Missouri beats JMU softball 7-1 in Game Two of Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison and Missouri softball teams will play a deciding Game Three on Sunday, after the Tigers defeated the Dukes 7-1 in Game Two of their Super Regional on Saturday in Columbia.
Missouri broke the game open with six runs in the second inning, including two home runs.
Five of the six runs were scored with 2-outs, following an error which would have ended the inning.
The loss snapped a 28-game winning streak for the Dukes.
“It’s a bounce-back day tomorrow, that’s why we play three,” says head coach Loren LaPorte. “Just looking to go back, and get a different game plan. and be ready for tomorrow.”
Senior outfielder Kate Gordon adds, “We talked about leaving the last two games in the past. They’re over. Not many teams in the country are left playing on this Sunday, and we’re thankful to be one of those teams, so to take that as motivation, and play with all we’ve got.”
James Madison (38-2) and Missouri are scheduled to play Game Three on Sunday at noon in Columbia, with the winner advancing to next week’s Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
