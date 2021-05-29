Lingering Showers with One More Cool Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Feeling more like late October or early November this last weekend of May! Afternoon temperatures are at least 20 degrees below average. Tracking a low pressure area developing off the Mid-Atlantic coast. This is causing a cooler northerly wind and rain shower form.
Off and on rain overnight into Sunday morning. There may be some breaks of sun later Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will still be cooler than normal.
Finally a weather pattern change in time for Memorial Day, Monday! Sun returns with milder conditions in the afternoon.
Clouds and some sun on the first day of June. Seasonable high temperatures.
Most areas look dry on Wednesday.
The next best shower and thunderstorm risk will be next Thursday and Friday.
Saturday night: Cloudy, showers, cool northerly breeze. Areas of fog over the higher elevations. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday: Mainly morning rain showers. Trending drier in the afternoon and evening. Some breaks of sun possible. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Milder and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday: Clouds and sun. Warm and humid with scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, mostly dry at this time. Highs low to mid 80s. Keep checking back for updates.
