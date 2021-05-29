JMU Softball beats Missouri 2-1 in Game One of Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison softball team won a Super Regional game for just the second time in program history, as the Dukes defeated Missouri 2-1 in Game One on Friday night in Columbia.
All of the runs were scored in the 7th inning.
JMU was held hitless until the final inning, when two singles and a walk loaded the bases, and a bloop single by pinch hitter Emily Phillips drove home the first run of the game.
The Dukes added another run on a sac fly from Lauren Bernett.
Odicci Alexander only allowed one hit on the mound, and the JMU senior had ten strikeouts.
The strikeout tightened up in the bottom of the 7th, resulting in four walks by Alexander, including one with the bases loaded, but the Dukes were able to escape with a win.
James Madison (38-1) has won 28 games in a row, and the Dukes are one win away from their first-ever appearance in the College World Series.
Game Two is scheduled for Saturday at seven o’clock.
