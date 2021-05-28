YMCA Early Learning Center hosted graduation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten Early Learning Center students at the Piedmont Family YMCA will soon begin Kindergarten.
The students graduated the YMCA’s pre-K program on Friday, May 28.
The YMCA celebrated the graduating class and invited parents to the Jefferson School City Center.
They spent the year focused on science, math, English and history.
“We are excited to host the event outside due to COVID. We hadn’t yet had an opportunity for all of the families to come together,” said Jasmyne Johnson, YMCA Early Learning Center director.
When the pre-K program began, the students were academically tested.
Now that the program is over, the students are re-tested to give parents and educators an understanding of how much they retained from the curriculum.
“I’m excited for Kindergarten,” said YMCA Early Learning Center graduate, Mahogany Garrett.
While enrollment is continuous, the best time to join the YMCA Early Learning Center is in late August for a child to get the fullest academic experience.
