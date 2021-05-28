WPD: Charlottesville man wanted in connection with armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro police are searching for a Charlottesville man in connection with a reported armed robbery in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Waynesboro Police Department announced Friday, May 28, that 20-year-old Kevin Alexander Linares DeGiron has been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The charges stem from a reported robbery at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station on Sunday, May 16. Investigators said one suspect brandished a gun at the clerk and demanded money while a second suspect went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects then got into a Toyota crossover vehicle that was driven by a possible third suspect.
DeGiron is still at large, and authorities believe he may have fled the area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of DeGiron is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 332-2017.
