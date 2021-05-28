Wet, Cool and Unsettled for the Start of the Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet and unsettled conditions to start the Memorial Day Weekend and temperatures to cool down. More showers tonight and a few storms, early. A storm system moving over the Mid-Atlantic will remain near the coast this weekend. This will keep us cloudy, cool with periods of rain. Temperatures on Saturday morning in the low 60s, will fall into the 50s, with northeast winds and showers around.While Sunday morning is likely wet, we look to remain cloudy during the afternoon and continued cool with highs in the low 60s.