Virginia Organizing to hold protest on proposed MRRJ renovations

“In the last couple of weeks, members of the jail authority, and the mayors of the five jurisdictions that own MRRJ, met secretly, without allowing or receiving any public input, without taking any minutes or disclosing a plan that the general public can see about their decisions to conduct renovations or additional expansion of the jail. Virginia Organizing, and other organizations in the area, found out about a plan to add 48 ‘mental health’ beds, thanks to people who leaked this information, but not because our elected officials informed us of this decision, said Anna Cubbage, Rockingham County resident and person previously incarcerated at MRRJ. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have any idea of their plan. Now the jail authority and the five jurisdictions are presumably endorsing a $14.5 million plan for ‘renovations’. This is another effort by the jail authority to move forward with expansion efforts and set the groundwork for future bed expansion.”