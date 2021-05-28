Virginia lawmakers react to blockage of probe into January 6 riot at Capitol

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - United States Senator Mark Warner and Virginia 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger issued statements after a bipartisan probe into the January 6 riot at the Capitol was block by Senate Republicans.
Both are unhappy with the GOP and that the investigation is not moving forward. Their statements are below.
Senator Mark Warner:
“Today, in the very room that a violent mob desecrated while attempting to undermine our democracy, my colleagues opted out of pursuing a fulsome and transparent investigation into the security failures and actions that ultimately led up to the tragic events on January 6.
“It’s only been four months since the country, and the world, watched in real-time as insurrectionists breached and stormed the United States Capitol. Unfortunately today, there are those who believe that we can simply just wash our hands of what happened, and some who continue to peddle the kind of disinformation that instigated the insurrection in the first place. What we know is this: the actions that day only gave succor to our nation’s enemies, who rejoiced at the thought of democracy’s fragility. Despite the failure of today’s vote, my colleagues in the House and Senate must not shirk our responsibility to seek answers and accountability, and to reassure the American people that our democracy stands strong.”
Rep. Abigail Spanberger:
“History will not look kindly on cowardly lawmakers who blocked a bipartisan compromise and refused to stand up for the rule of law, refused to remember the injuries sustained by law enforcement officers defending the Capitol, and refused to protect our democracy.”
