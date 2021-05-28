Virginia Department of Health answers questions about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

“I think they should be thinking about the fact that their kids aren’t vaccinated,” said Viray. “So the CDC guidance applies to people who have been vaccinated. By definition, people who are under 12 won’t be eligible for the vaccination. You know, your very small children...you’re not going to be putting masks on anyway because you’re not going to be able to mask well. But for your older children who are not yet vaccinated, they should still be adhering to CDC guidance around mask-wearing and social distancing because they are still vulnerable to infection.”