UVA freshman Emma Navarro wins NCAA Tennis Singles National Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA women’s tennis freshman Emma Navarro became the second player in program history to win a national championship, as Navarro defeated Estrela Perez-Somarriba 6-3, 6-1 in NCAA Tournament Singles Finals on Friday in Orlando.
Navarro joins two-time winner Danielle Collins as the only players to win a national championship for the UVA women’s tennis program.
The freshman needed just 75-minutes to defeat the defending national champ Perez-Somarriba.
The senior from Miami was the only player to defeat Navarro all season, as Perez-Somarriba earned a three-set victory in Coral Gables on April 4th.
