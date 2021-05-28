UVA freshman Emma Navarro wins NCAA Tennis Singles National Championship

May 28, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA women’s tennis freshman Emma Navarro became the second player in program history to win a national championship, as Navarro defeated Estrela Perez-Somarriba 6-3, 6-1 in NCAA Tournament Singles Finals on Friday in Orlando.

Navarro joins two-time winner Danielle Collins as the only players to win a national championship for the UVA women’s tennis program.

The freshman needed just 75-minutes to defeat the defending national champ Perez-Somarriba.

The senior from Miami was the only player to defeat Navarro all season, as Perez-Somarriba earned a three-set victory in Coral Gables on April 4th.

