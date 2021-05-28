Tracking Possible Severe Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming stormy later on this Friday. Unsettled and cool start to the Memorial Day weekend. Tracking a strong storm system over Mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. It will move east and impact our weather with showers and thunderstorms for especially this afternoon and evening. Some storms may turn severe. The greatest severe threat will be localized damaging wind gusts and possibly hail. The overall tornado threat is low.
Cloudy and cooler with showers and a downpour on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures stuck in the 60s and even 50s north. Some showers will linger into Sunday. It will be cooler with a northeast wind flow on Sunday as well.
This will be beneficial rainfall of a half inch to inch and a half across the entire region through Sunday.
Trending mild and dry for Memorial Day, Monday. Warmer next week, with some more storm chances returning.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few may turn severe. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Friday night: Evening thunderstorm chance. Rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy, cool with rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers around. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Pleasant Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs near 80. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Scattered shower/thunder risk. Partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s. Lows around 60.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers/storms. Highs low 80s.
