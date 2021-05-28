Tracking Possible Severe Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming stormy later on this Friday. Unsettled and cool start to the Memorial Day weekend. Tracking a strong storm system over Mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. It will move east and impact our weather with showers and thunderstorms for especially this afternoon and evening. Some storms may turn severe. The greatest severe threat will be localized damaging wind gusts and possibly hail. The overall tornado threat is low.