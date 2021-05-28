President Biden joins Gov. Northam to celebrate Virginia fully reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we head into Memorial Day, the state of Virginia has officially reopened, ending social distancing and gathering restrictions.
Two weeks ago, Governor Northam announced all restrictions on capacity and social distancing would end on May 28.
Virginia’s restrictions were originally set to lift on June 15.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, vaccination rates in the state have increased. More than half of all adults in Virginia are fully vaccinated.
Virginia’s positivity rate remains at 2.8 percent, which is the lowest in months.
The governor is still encouraging anyone who is not fully vaccinated to still wear masks.
Businesses are given the option to enforce their own rules when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing and capacity restrictions.
