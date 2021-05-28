Easing of coronavirus-related restrictions leads some to anxiety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the recent lift of the mask mandate more people are out and about. However, some people are experiencing a change in their mental health.
Dr. Tan, a behavioral psychologist with UVA Health, says it’s normal to feel higher levels of anxiety due to sudden changes. The doctor adds that one of the best things to do is give yourself and others grace.
“It’s really understandable to need a little bit of time to make this shift: The shift to seeing some of these situations which were previously unsafe as safe now that vaccination rates are up,” Tan said.
It’s recommended to slowly reintroduce pre-pandemic activities that may induce anxiety.
Tan suggested for example, visiting the grocery store for 20 minutes and progressively increasing the time at the store each time a person visits.
