CPD: No injuries reported in connection with Elliewood Ave. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man has been charged in connection with a shooting in the Elliewood Avenue area of Charlottesville.
The Charlottesville Police Department says officers responded to “heavy gunfire” around 12:07 a.m. Friday, May 28.
The department says an an officer saw a man firing a fully automatic weapon. The officer chased after the suspect, arresting him inside a bar on Elliewood Ave.
Twenty-eight-year-old Rahiem Ladu Bolden is charged with:
- Use of a machine gun for aggressive purpose
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Discharge firearm in public spaces (12 counts)
- Shooting at train, car, vessel, etc.
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance
Investigators reportedly recovered one of the weapons and found roughly 40 shell casings.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
