Children and teens could face ‘no mask’ anxiety as restrictions ease

At the beginning of the pandemic, many younger children, especially those with sensory disabilities, struggled with anxiety or stress wearing a mask themselves, or seeing others masked. Now, as children see others take their mask off in public places, while dealing with pandemic-induced anxiety and stress unrelated to mask-wearing, doctors like Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health, say easing them into activities that do not require masks could curb any fears they may have.