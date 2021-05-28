Charlottesville City Manager approves executive order updating mask requirements for employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is adjusting protocols for city employees as Virginia eases coronavirus-related restrictions.
The city announced Friday, May 28, that Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles had approved an Executive Order and Public Safety Order that updates workplace rules for employees. These requirements will be in place as long as Governor Ralph Northam’s Statewide Declared State of Emergency remains in affect (until at least June 30).
Fully-vaccinated city employees are no longer required to practice social distancing or wear masks while working outdoors. They’re still required to wear a mask inside city facilities when interacting with the public, and when there are no protective barriers and/or when physical distancing is not possible.
Charlottesville says more than 70% of city employees are fully vaccinated.
City employees will not ask the public to disclose whether or not they are vaccinated.
Charlottesville encourages folks who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
