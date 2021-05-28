Cavaliers crush Notre Dame 14-1; Advance to ACC Tournament Semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team earned a spot in the ACC Tournament Semifinals with a 14-1 victory over Notre Dame on Friday in Charlotte, NC.
The ‘Hoos have advanced out of Pool Play for the first time since 2011, and they will take on Duke in the conference semi’s on Saturday.
UVA opened the scoring in the 2nd inning, as Nic Kent, Alex Tappen, and Jake Gelof all hit home runs.
Kent and Tappen’s homers were both 2-run shots, and Gelof followed Tappen with the first home run of his career.
Older brother Zach Gelof hit a 3-run home run in the 6th inning, and went 3-for-5 with 5 RBI in the game.
Virginia (29-22) and Duke are scheduled to play in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday at 1 PM in Charlotte, NC.
