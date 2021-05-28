Albemarle County Police Department upholds Click It or Ticket campaign

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wearing a seat belt can not only save a life, but prevent ticketing.
Albemarle County police officers are expecting more people on the roads during Memorial Day weekend.
They want to remind people to be responsive, focused and buckled up.
“Statistically, based on a survey that was conducted in Albemarle County, approximately 10% of drivers don’t wear their seatbelt and it’s something that when noted by officers we try to educate, then enforce”, said Officer John Vanwitzenburg.
The click it or ticket campaign runs until Sunday, June 6.
“It’s important for people to do their part, this holiday weekend especially,” said Lieutenant Randy Jamerson.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.