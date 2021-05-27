World War II veteran reflects on his career as a pilot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At 98-years-old, Howard Ziemer is able to recall just about every detail from the day he enlisted on November 13, 1941, just a few weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“They cut our boot training down to about six weeks instead of three months, and then late December I was off to Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois to aviation machine school for six months,” Ziemer said.
Ziemer was 18 when he enlisted.
“I got my wings as a first class Petty Officer in 1947. I flew for 20 years,” Ziemer said.
His passion for flying has been a lifetime love affair.
“Having the freedom of being in the air and doing what I could do with the aircraft, and I especially enjoyed flying helicopters, that was a lot of fun,” Ziemer said. “I flew everything. I started with biplanes, and I flew, amphibious, PBY Catalina, which was famous in World War II, and I flew four-engine transports.”
Ziemer’s passion for service extends beyond his own 98 years. His great uncle was a Civil War veteran.
“He joined the Civil War when he was 12 years old. He enlisted when he was 12 years old, and he served a little over a year and a half in the army,” Ziemer said.
While serving his country, Ziemer met someone who would make the biggest mark on his life for 63 years: His wife Helen.
Ziemer is incredibly sharp. He credits that to this routine and positive attitude.
“I keep myself busy. I keep myself physically fit. I walk a fair amount around the building, outside or inside,” Ziemer said. “I’ve tried to stay upbeat as much as I possibly can.”
Ziemer says one of the high points of his experience as a pilot was spending a year and a half flying from Midway Island.
