VDOT staff pick up litter for Celebrate Transportation Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT employees did a big litter pick-up Thursday, May 27 on Berkmar Drive in Albemarle County in observance of Celebrate Transportation Day.
They filled bags of trash while walking the trail to promote the state-wide anti-litter campaign called “Virginia Is For Lovers, Not Litter.”
“It’s all to celebrate transportation and all the different modes of transportation we have across Virginia, not just roads and bridges, but all of our trails, walking paths parks,” VDOT Engineer Michelle Shropshire said. “Also, it’s to educate people about why it’s important not to litter, not just to keep our roads clean but also to help the environment.”
VDOT staff hopes this inspires others to respect Virginia’s roadways and trails.
