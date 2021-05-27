Sunny with lower humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect wall to wall sunshine today along with above normal temperatures and lower humidity. Tonight will be seasonal ahead of our next weather maker. Friday will get off to a dry start. However, we are tracking a cold front now to our west. As the front gets closer, a wave of low pressure will develop along the front. That is expected to enhance the rain coverage and amounts over the next couple of days. 1″-1.5″ will be possible, before the system gradually pulls away. Skies clear and temperatures will warm to seasonal levels by Memorial Day Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, & not as humid, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Periods of rain, high: mid 60s....Low: around 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy stray showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
