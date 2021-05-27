Showers/Storms Return Friday. Cool, Unsettled Start to Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stormy Friday ahead and an unsettled and cool start to the Memorial Day weekend. Tracking a strong storm system over the central and northern Plains. It will move east and impact our weather with showers and thunderstorms Friday. Some storms may turn severe. The afternoon and evening will pose the best chance for storms. The greatest severe threat will be localized damaging wind gusts and possibly hail. The overall tornado threat is very low.
Cloudy and cooler with showers on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures stuck in the 60s. Some showers may linger into Sunday. It will be cooler with a northeast wind flow.
Trending mild and dry for Memorial Day, Monday. Warmer next week, with some more storm chances returning.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few severe. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy, cool with rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Mainly morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Pleasant Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs near 80. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Scattered shower/thunder risk. Partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s. Lows around 60.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers/storms. Highs low 80s.
