Showers/Storms Return Friday. Cool, Unsettled Start to Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stormy Friday ahead and an unsettled and cool start to the Memorial Day weekend. Tracking a strong storm system over the central and northern Plains. It will move east and impact our weather with showers and thunderstorms Friday. Some storms may turn severe. The afternoon and evening will pose the best chance for storms. The greatest severe threat will be localized damaging wind gusts and possibly hail. The overall tornado threat is very low.