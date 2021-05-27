Severe Weather Risk Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot sunshine on this Thursday afternoon. Less humid with a light northwest breeze. Our weather will remain quiet until Friday.
Tracking a strong storm system over the central and northern Plains. It will move east and impact our weather with showers and thunderstorms Friday. Some storms may turn severe. The greatest threat will be localized damaging wind and possibly hail. The overall tornado threat is very low.
Cooler with showers on Saturday. Some showers may linger into Sunday. It will be cooler with a northeast wind flow.
Trending mild and dry just in time for Memorial Day, Monday.
Thursday afternoon: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Mainly morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Scattered shower/thunder risk. Partly cloudy. Highs lower 80s.
