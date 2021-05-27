Group working to educate people about invasive plant species

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone looking to plant or garden this summer should watch out for invasive plant species. Now, an organization committed to reducing the impact of those plants is educating people on what they look like.
Blue Ridge PRISM is holding workshops to inform people. The workshops are currently all virtual, but eventually the organization hopes to have a mix of in person and virtual.
“One in Albemarle County, just outside Charlottesville, at the Ivy Creek Natural Area. Another one at the State Arboretum just east of Winchester,” Jim Hurley, with Blue Ridge PRISM, said.
The next workshops will be on June 12 and June 24. Those will be virtual. You can register here.
