Emma Navarro advances to NCAA Tennis Singles Finals; Navarro & Johanson fall in doubles semi’s
Emma Navarro of the University of Virginia in action against the University of North Carolina during womenÕs semifinals at the 2021 NCAA D1 Tennis Championships on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Manuela Davies/USTA) (Source: Manuela Davies)
By Mike Shiers | May 27, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 9:54 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia freshman Emma Navarro will have a chance to win a national championship.

Navarro was playing in the semifinals of both the singles and doubles brackets of the NCAA Tennis Tournament on Thursday in Orlando.

The ACC Tennis Freshman of the Year defeated top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to advance in the singles tournament.

Navarro is the second player in program history to make it to the NCAA singles final, joining two-time national champion Danielle Collins.

“I like to look at every match as pretty similar,” says Navarro, “and not worry too much about the stage I’m on, and the opponent I’m playing, and I think that helps this journey to be sustainable.”

Navarro will play Estrela Perez-Somarriba in the finals.

The senior from Miami is the only player to defeat Navarro all season, as she won in three-sets back in early April.

Emma Navarro and Rosie Johanson fell 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8) against Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun of Texas in the semifinals of the doubles bracket.

Navarro was the only player in the field still competing in both brackets.

The Cavaliers never had a doubles team advance past the second round prior to this season.

This year they had two, as Sofia Munera and Natasha Subash joined Navarro and Johanson in the quarterfinal round, before they were eliminated.

