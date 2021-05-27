Emma Navarro advances to NCAA Tennis Singles Finals; Navarro & Johanson fall in doubles semi’s

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia freshman Emma Navarro will have a chance to win a national championship.
Navarro was playing in the semifinals of both the singles and doubles brackets of the NCAA Tennis Tournament on Thursday in Orlando.
The ACC Tennis Freshman of the Year defeated top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to advance in the singles tournament.
Navarro is the second player in program history to make it to the NCAA singles final, joining two-time national champion Danielle Collins.
“I like to look at every match as pretty similar,” says Navarro, “and not worry too much about the stage I’m on, and the opponent I’m playing, and I think that helps this journey to be sustainable.”
Navarro will play Estrela Perez-Somarriba in the finals.
The senior from Miami is the only player to defeat Navarro all season, as she won in three-sets back in early April.
Emma Navarro and Rosie Johanson fell 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8) against Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun of Texas in the semifinals of the doubles bracket.
Navarro was the only player in the field still competing in both brackets.
The Cavaliers never had a doubles team advance past the second round prior to this season.
This year they had two, as Sofia Munera and Natasha Subash joined Navarro and Johanson in the quarterfinal round, before they were eliminated.
