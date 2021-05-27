Catholic Diocese of Richmond establishes reintegration plan

May 27, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is lifting most of its COVID-19 protocols Friday, May 28.

“Although the pandemic is not over and we recognize that some concerns remain, it is now time to weave a course that is reasonable but also allows better access to the sacraments and liturgies,” Most Rev. Barry C. Knestout, bishop of the Diocese of Richmond, said in a news release Thursday, May 27

Effective Friday, people who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a face covering indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated individuals, including children age 5 and up, should continue to cover their nose and mouth.

The distribution of the cup is still suppressed for deacons and the laity until further notice.

Updates about COVID-19 in the Diocese of Richmond will be available on the diocesan website.

