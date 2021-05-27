Candidates for Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney square off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday evening, the two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney squared off virtually ahead of the primary on June 8.
During a forum, current prosecutor Joe Platania and challenger Ray Szawbowski discussed topics ranging from reducing incarceration rates to the Police Civilian Review Board. They also talked about mass incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
The forum was sponsored by the People’s Coalition, Public Housing Association of Residents, Virginia Organizing, and Legal Aid Justice Center.
