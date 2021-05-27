Augusta Co. supervisor takes issue over sheriff’s Facebook post about funding body cameras

On Thursday, May 20, Sheriff Smith said a deputy shot a man while responding to a domestic situation and a dog being stolen near Stuarts Draft. According to the press release, Deonte Laron Harris, 31, drove off as the deputy approached his vehicle. The deputy followed Harris through several neighborhoods in a low-speed pursuit. When Harris came to a stop, the sheriff said Harris stayed in the vehicle. The deputy reportedly saw him place a gun in his mouth. But as the deputy approached, Harris allegedly removed the weapon from his mouth and displayed a second gun. According to Sheriff Smith, the deputy, “engaged Harris with his duty pistol.” Harris was treated at a hospital and charged.