Activists continue calls for transparency from Augusta County Sheriff’s Office following board of supervisors meeting Wednesday

It is not my intention to be disrespectful to County Administration or staff, the Board of Supervisors, or the community. The body camera issue is an extreme concern for some in the community due to the two recent officer-involved shooting incidents that are currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police. The attacks against me and my office continue because I will not make any comments about these incidents to the press. I am not able to comment until the investigation is concluded and the Commonwealth’s Attorney makes a determination. This is standard procedure, and I will not deviate from it.