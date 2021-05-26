What’s the timeline for Charlottesville school reconfiguration, and what are the options?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s City Council and School Board met together on Wednesday afternoon to discuss options for the multi-year, multi-million-dollar school reconfiguration plan.
Council was presented with some options for what new buildings and classrooms could look like at Walker Upper Elementary and Buford Middle School.
Below is a slideshow of each of the six options laid out in a presentation by Wyck Knox of VMDO Architects.
The options range from $48.5 million to just about $100 million.
As far as the timeline of the project, the next steps will come later this year when the council and school board decide on a conceptual design. Then, after approving a schematic design, the design development and bidding will begin. According to the latest timeline, this could line up construction to begin as early as mid-2023.
For the full powerpoint presented to both governing bodies, click here.
