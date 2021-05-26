UVA Cancer Center hosting book discussion for caregivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Caring for someone with cancer can be a very difficult task on the mind, body, and soul.
That’s why the University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center is inviting folks caring for loved ones to join a virtual book discussion that starts June 1.
“It’s an opportunity for caregivers to connect with one another, and we think that this is a great resource for people, as well. One of the things that I know caregivers have experienced during the pandemic is an increased sense of isolation,” Chaplain Julie Perry said.
The group will be talking about When Caregiving Calls throughout the seven sessions. The author of the book, Dr. Aaron Blight, will be joining one of the discussions. The group will meet every other week on Tuesday afternoons from 3p.m. to 4:30p.m.
“I think isolation is already an issue for caregivers. Just the role of being a caregiver tends to be somewhat isolating and the pandemic has only accentuated that,” Perry said. “We at UVA are just recognizing the needs of our caregivers and trying to offer this as a form of support for them.”
If you’re interested in joining the group, you can reach out to Julie Perry by emailing her at JRP8X@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu or by phone at 434-924-2477.
