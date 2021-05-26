Tacking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few showers have developed well ahead of a cold front. Skies will partially clear, allowing temperatures and humidity to rise. As scattered storms move in later today, some could produce gusty wind and small hail. Conditions will begin to improve Thursday. However, another system will bring additional rain to the area Friday and Saturday. Clearing skies will move the second half of the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day.
Today; Becoming partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Rain ending, mostly cloudy w, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, not as humid, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Cloudy with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Clearing skies, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.