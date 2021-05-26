Tacking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few showers have developed well ahead of a cold front. Skies will partially clear, allowing temperatures and humidity to rise. As scattered storms move in later today, some could produce gusty wind and small hail. Conditions will begin to improve Thursday. However, another system will bring additional rain to the area Friday and Saturday. Clearing skies will move the second half of the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day.