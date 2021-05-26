Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life

Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life
Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at his home in Woodstock, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Billings, 97, was a World War II pilot with members of the OSS Society. He continues to fly, working as a volunteer to transport patients in need to specialized medical centers through a program called Angel Flight. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
By Associated Press | May 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 5:44 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — In World War II John Billings flew more than 50 combat missions, including missions for the U.S. Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA.

This US Army 1943 publicity of now 97-year-old John Billings of Woodstock, Va. Billings who flew 39 missions for the OSS in World II and still flies planes today is publishing an autobiography this month. (US Army via AP)
This US Army 1943 publicity of now 97-year-old John Billings of Woodstock, Va. Billings who flew 39 missions for the OSS in World II and still flies planes today is publishing an autobiography this month. (US Army via AP) (Source: AP)

At age 97, Billings continues to fly regularly from his home airport in Luray, Virginia.

His career over three-quarters of a century in American aviation is detailed in his new autobiography, “Special Duties Pilot.”

Billings said he’s loved airplanes ever since his dad bought him a plane ride at a Massachusetts airfield as a 3-year-old.

Now he works as a volunteer pilot for AngelFlight, transporting medical patients in need of specialized care.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.