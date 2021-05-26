Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life

Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at his home in Woodstock, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Billings, 97, was a World War II pilot with members of the OSS Society. He continues to fly, working as a volunteer to transport patients in need to specialized medical centers through a program called Angel Flight. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)