Staunton City Council to discuss potential changes to public participation at Thursday meeting

*Robertson, the idea of you taking the last word after every matter of the public disturbs me and my peers. It seem that at every turn, you want to take the last word and not actually listen. I am also disgusted by the aggressive finger-pointing that continues to happen. For example you pointed your finger aggressively at Council member Meade because she said the word “racism”. If you cannot handle hearing basic words that deal with human rights and equality, your are in the WRONG POSITION. Your aggression against women in particular is concerning and reflects badly on the community. I hope you are aware that we are watching you and your behavior.