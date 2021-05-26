John Warner met Liz Taylor at dinner -- with Queen Elizabeth

(AP) - John Warner was a powerful figure in the U.S. Senate, a centrist Republican whose influence was key in military affairs. But before all that, he became famous as the sixth husband of movie star Elizabeth Taylor.
They met on a blind date when the British ambassador asked Warner to escort Taylor to an embassy dinner for Queen Elizabeth.
They married months later, and crowds swarmed Warner’s senate campaign for a glimpse of his wife.
The marriage didn’t last - Taylor wasn’t used to feeling isolated while Warner focused on politics.
Eventually, they drifted apart. But both remained friends after their divorce.
