Hot and humid with storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sauna-like conditions will stick around for the remainder of the day. We are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring showers and storms later this afternoon. Gusty wind and small hail will be possible. Behind the front, skies will clear and a less humid air mass will filter in. Morning fog will give way to sunshine and pleasantly warm conditions Thursday. Meanwhile, a more significant rain event will unfold across the region Friday and Saturday. 1″- 2.5″ of needed is possible. Conditions will begin to improve by the second half of the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Hot & humid, showers & storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Rain ending, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, less humid, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & a few storms, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Clearing, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60
