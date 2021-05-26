Fluvanna Co. encouraging parents and guardians to choose in-person schooling

FLUVANNA, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County Public Schools (FCPS) is encouraging students to return to the classroom next academic year.
“The best educational opportunity for our students is through an in-person environment and that is, sort of, what our expectation is going to be going into next year in regards to five days a week, in person,” said Don Stribling, a spokesperson for the district.
Stribling says FCPS will soon be surveying parents and guardians about their expectations for the 2021-2022, asking for their preference in-person or virtually.
The virtual component will consist of five synchronous workdays. Stribling says the format will be finalized as the district gathers more information from interested families. Those families will then be contacted by teachers and administrators to discuss virtual options.
He says virtual learning will be recommended on a case-by-case basis.
“Once we get a better idea with regards to virtual learning and who may want to get more information on that, we’ll contact them, get more information and then see if it’s appropriate for them. Every student matters. Every kid matters,” Stribling said.
Those who choose the virtual option will need to be committed to it for the entire school year.
