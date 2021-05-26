Few Storms Early Tonight. Warm, But Less Humid Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few storms early this evening. A Severe Storm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for much of the region. Isolated damaging winds and small hail will be possible. This activity in advance of a cold front, which will move across the Mid-Atlantic later Thursday morning. While still warm Thursday, not as humid, with a westerly wind behind the front. More showers and some storms set to return on Friday, ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures back down and much cooler with additional rain on Saturday, with highs only in the 60s. So a cooler and wet start to the Memorial Day weekend. Rain amounts through late Saturday may range an inch of more. Conditions look to improve for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, with below average temperatures.