Early St. residents voice concerns about Cville Plans Together rezoning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Plans Together is working on a rezoning plan for Charlottesville to help meet the increasing demand for housing.
For some who already live in the area, it’s a cause for concern.
“I thought, ‘oh lets look at Early Street just for fun,’ and I saw that they had indicated land use on one side of Early Street as multi-family and up to four-and-half stories high and I was really shocked,” Laura Knott said. “I thought, ‘well I don’t think they’ve been here.’”
The worry here is the lots on one side of Early Street continue all the way to Avon Street, which is where the building is intended.
However these lots include people’s homes.
“I am not sure the people who are making these suggestions know what they are talking about. It seems to me that they’re doing it from looking at it on paper,” Mary Hunter said.
People who live on Early Street are not the only ones upset about Cville Plans Together’s ideas.
“What happened in Vinegar Hill is the same thing being suggested here,” John Pfaltz said.
Vinegar Hill and Fifeville are two historical areas in Charlottesville with deep roots to African American families and Black-owned businesses.
“My friend Diane at the end of this street is an African American person who has lived in Charlottesville all of her life. When she was 9, she lived on Preston Street with her family. Like Vinegar Hill, like Fifeville, there was a buyout of the houses on Preston to redevelop them,” Leeyanne More said.
Not only are people who were once displaced concerned about it happening again, people are concerned tree canopy, water runoff, and commute times will be impacted.
“If you work at UVA, the downtown area, if you have a stroke, it’s going to affect EMS transport time,” Andy Baer said.
Cville Plans Together says it is continuously working to create affordable housing and is intentional about not displacing families.
The group holds pop up meetings and virtual webinars where people who live in the area can voice their opinions.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.