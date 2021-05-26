Albemarle County Schools shares first-ever virtual school details

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle county public schools went virtual Wednesday to share information about its first-ever virtual school, debuting in the fall.
The session gave the community a chance to learn about the full-day, alternative learning environment available for families of students who don’t want to return to face-to-face learning due to concerns related to the pandemic.
The virtual school will serve students enrolled in county elementary, middle, and high schools.
Another virtual information sessions is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. That link and additional details about the virtual school can be found here.
