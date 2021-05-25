UVA doctor sees rise in childhood obesity during Covid-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Throughout the pandemic, pediatricians have noticed a rise in their patients with childhood obesity.
Many children did not have the opportunity to play in groups or receive healthy meals at school.
With the financial strain of the pandemic on families, it was and continues to be is harder to provide kids with nutritious options.
“For all of us this is just another manifestation of difficulties of the pandemic and I would just like to encourage families to put some of that behind us and make some more healthy opportunities for their kids through activity and healthy eating,” said Mark DeBoer, pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Virginia.
Dr. DeBoer says it’s important to children to stick to a structured sleep schedule and to be given limits around when food is made available to them.
