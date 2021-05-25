UVA beats Virginia Tech 3-2 in ACC Baseball Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team opened up the ACC Tournament with a win, as the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech 3-2 in their first game of Pool Play on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC.
UVA took the lead in the 2nd inning, as a sac fly by Jake Gelof scored Logan Michaels.
Kyle Teel added to the lead with a 2-run home run in the third.
The Hokies got on the board with a 2-run homer by Tanner Schobel in the 6th, but that’s all they could get.
Five Virginia pitchers combined to hold Tech to six hits.
Zach Messinger got the start on the mound, and went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
Brandon Neeck, Blake Bales, Andrew Abbott, and Kyle Whitten each contributed an inning from the bullpen, with Whitten earning the save in the 9th.
Kyle Teel was the only player to record multiple hits for the ‘Hoos, who were held to just five hits as a team.
Virginia (28-22) will be back in action on Friday at 11 AM against top-seed Notre Dame.
